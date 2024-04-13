Police say search of Woosung man’s residence results in seizure of large amount of cannabis

Ogle County sheriff's deputies display what they said they seized after a search warrant was issued for Joshua T. Anderson, 38, of Woosung on April 10. (Photo provided by Ogle County Sh)

OREGON – A Woosung man is charged with possessing cannabis and cannabis plants that police said have a street value of more than $200,000 after a search of his home.

Joshua T. Anderson (Photo provided by Ogle County Sh)

Joshua T. Anderson, 38, was arrested Wednesday after the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant in the 700 block of South Central Street in Woosung.

“The search warrant was the result of a lengthy investigation,” according to a news release from Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle. “Deputies seized over 46 pounds of cannabis with a street value of more than $200,000.”

Anderson is charged with unlawful possession with the intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, possession of 20 to 50 cannabis plants, and possession of less than 15 grams of a substance containing the painkiller tramadol.

The possession with the intent to deliver charge is a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and a maximum fine of $200,000.

The possession of the plants is a Class 3 felony punishable by two to five years in prison with a maximum fine of $25,000, while the controlled substance charge is a Class 2 felony that carries a one- to three-year sentence with a $25,000 fine.

Anderson appeared in court Thursday for a pretrial detention hearing, during which a judge determines whether to release a defendant from custody as the case proceeds through the court system.

Criteria used by judges to make that decision include the nature of the alleged offenses, whether the defendant’s release would pose a “clear and present danger” to the community or certain individuals, and whether the defendant is considered to be a “flight risk” and likely not appear again for scheduled court cases.

Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock argued that the charges against Anderson were detainable and he should not be released from custody.

Anderson’s attorney, Aaron Buscemi of Rockford, said conditions could be set by the court to allow his client to be released.

“There is an enormous amount of drugs here, so this is a detainable offense,” Judge John “Ben” Roe said, noting that Anderson did not have any recent criminal history.

He said the court has to balance all issues in determining whether to detain a defendant.

Roe agreed to release Anderson with the additional conditions that he be placed on home detention and be subject to GPS monitoring and random drug and alcohol testing. He also ordered that Anderson refrain from the use of illegal drugs and alcohol.

Anderson’s next court date is 10 a.m. April 24.