River City comes to OHS theater in “The Music Man”

Harold Hill, portrayed by Logan Sarver, revs up the crowd during Oregon High School's performance of "The Music Man" on Thursday, March 7, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Harold Hill, a fast-talking salesman, breezed into the Oregon High School theater as students performed “The Music Man” March 7-10.

Hill, portrayed by OHS Senior Logan Sarver, attempted to con the citizens of River City into thinking he was organizing a band before Marian, the town’s librarian portrayed by Junior Sarah Eckardt, transformed him into a respectable citizen.

In addition to Eckardt and Sarver this year’s student cast was: Abi Fletcher, Elliot Peeling, Leland Howard, Macklynn Rager, Isaac Ebert, Jade Brewington, Evie Helton, Sebastian Alford, Phoenix McCaslin, Caleb Ward, Owen Flanagan, Alease McLain, Emily Kerchner, Paloma Sampaio, Liz Messenger, Tristyn Smith, Kylie Krug, Grahm Todd, Sebastian Ward, and Maxx George.

Stage and tech crew members were: Trevor Alexander, Tim Davis, Addelyn Eichholtz, Evie Helton, Ahren Howey, Toyne Howey, Gabby Hoyle, Sofia Mateos-Blanco, Edward McArthur, Sophia Oltman, and Emily Watters. The constuction manager was Hayley Wolge and Hailey-Jane Becker was the stage manager.

Pit orchestra members were: Noelle Girton, Aralin McLain, Isaac Kramer, Gavin Warner, Rivers Schafer, Gavyn McArthur, Ben Welle, Teagan Champley, and Caleb Ehrler.

Production crew members were: directors, Andy Eckardt and Zach Hall; design/construction, Jeff Stultz; tech director, Matt Sarantakos; costumes, Utahna Denton; programs Garry Guldin; and T-shorts, Michael Cermak.