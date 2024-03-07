Solar panels installed at Polo High School, coming to Centennial Elementary

Workers unload solar panel materials on the roof of Polo Community High School on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

POLO – Solar panels being installed on the roofs of Polo Community High School and Centennial Elementary School are expected to offset at least 95% of the buildings’ electric bills, a district official said.

“The district decided, with all the incentives, to go green with adding the solar panels,” said Kelly Mandrell, Polo School District superintendent. “We did look at all three schools, but the wiring in Aplington [Middle School] isn’t conducive to adding solar panels. That’s why it’s just the two schools.”

Workers are in the process of installing panels on PCHS, and the transformer is scheduled to be put in place March 28, she said. They’re still waiting on dates for the work at Centennial, Mandrell said.

The total upfront cost of solar panels for both schools is $1.8 million, which the district paid for with working cash in its General Fund, Mandrell said.

However, state and federal incentives and rebates will bring the actual cost down to about $252,000, she said.

Incentives include a state solar renewable energy credit, a smart inverter rebate and the federal investment tax credit, Mandrell said.

The district also applied for and received $50,000 toward the project from the Illinois School Maintenance Grant, she said.

“We’re lucky to have that grant in the state of Illinois to help us continue to make improvements to our schools,” Mandrell said.

The exact dollar amount that will be saved on energy is unclear because PCHS’ and Centennial’s electricity bills fluctuate, she said, noting that both buildings are air-conditioned.

For the first year, at least, the solar panels and transformer should offset the cost by almost 100%, Mandrell said.

The panels have a 40-year lifespan, she said.

“We’re just really excited to have these things and [to be] doing great things in the Polo Community Unit School District,” Mandrell said.