Freeport man killed in crash southwest of Forreston

FORRESTON – A 43-year-old man died following a crash Wednesday, Oct. 25, southwest of Forreston.

Gabriel Goldsmith of Freeport was killed when another vehicle crossed the centerline of North Freeport Road and crashed into his car, according to an Ogle County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The other driver – Rafael Santos, 41, of Freeport – was seriously injured and taken to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. He later was transferred to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, according to the release.

The crash occurred about 6:15 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Freeport Road, according to the release. An initial investigation shows Santos was driving north when he crossed the centerline and collided with Goldsmith’s southbound vehicle.

Santos was cited for driving while under the influence of alcohol, no valid driver’s license and improper lane use, according to the release.

The Forreston and Polo fire departments assisted Ogle County sheriff’s deputies on the scene, along with the Ogle County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation and additional charges are pending, according to the release.