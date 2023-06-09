KSB valet service set to return to Commerce Towers on June 19

DIXON — Valet service will be returning to KSB Commerce Towers on June 19 with limited hours.
“We’re going to give it the good old college try with the volunteer valets,” KSB Chief of Staff Nancy Varga said.
The valet will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon, she said. Those hours were chosen based on input from providers, who reported those to be their busiest hours.
The valet service was shut down as a cost-saving measure, but after pushback from community members, patients and providers, they wanted to do something, Varga said.
“Our CEO was very cognizant that the community wasn’t happy, our patients weren’t happy,” she said. It was important to everyone at KSB to be responsive to the concerns, Varga said.
The valet service is free, but gratitudes certainly are accepted, and will go to the KSB Foundation, she said.
Currently, they have a core group of eight volunteer valets, Varga said. She expects the service to evolve if more volunteers can be found, she said.
“It truly has been an honor to get this started with the KSB team members here,” Varga said. “It’s really taken a team to do it, and that’s exciting that people believe in it enough to want to come forward and help in that way.”
If interested in volunteering, contact KSB Volunteer Coordinator Aaron Fox at 815-285-5836, or visit www.ksbhospital.com/volunteers.