Elementary students get to pet animals, sit on farm tractors at OHS/FFA petting zoo

OREGON – Timmy didn’t mind all the extra chow on May 4 or all the attention showered on him. In fact, he encouraged it.

“He works with special needs kids so he’s used to a lot of attention,” said Molly Ziegler, an Oregon High School junior and FFA member. “He’s a rescue so we’re not sure how old he is, but we think he’s nine.”

Ziegler and Timmy – an Arabian horse – were part of the FFA chapters’ petting zoo that offered elementary students a chance to see, pet, and in Timmy’s case – feed animals owned by FFA students and climb on some real farm tractors.

In Timmy’s case, a steady stream of kindergarteners from the Oregon Elementary School made sure he ate well, shoving hat into his mouth as they stroked his mane.

“We had around 605 kids come through today,” said OHS Ag Teacher and FFA Advisor Chelsea Eden. “Some of junior high ag kids were here today too.”