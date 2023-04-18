Forreston man dies in April 11 crash in Baileyville

BAILEYVILLE — A Forreston man died after pulling out in front of another vehicle on the morning of April 11, police say.

Henry Huenefeld, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according an Ogle County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The crash happened around 10:46 a.m., near the intersection of North Broadway Street and Montague Road in Baileyville, the press release states.

“He [Huenefeld] was the at-fault driver,” Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said. “Due to the fact that it’s a fatal, the other driver is required to submit to chemical testing, but that’s just a procedural issue. We don’t anticipate any charges.”

Huenefeld, who was driving a Chevrolet Silverado, stopped on North Broadway Street at the intersection with Montague Road, the press release states. Huenefeld pulled out in front of a Ford F-250 driven by Olan Nolley Jr., 52, of Georgetown, Kentucky, which was traveling east on Montague Road.

Nolley was “unable to avoid the Chevrolet and struck it on the driver’s side,” causing heavy damage, according to the press release. Nolley’s vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage.

Both vehicles traveled off the north side of the road before they came to rest, the press release states.

The Forreston Fire Protection District and EMS, the Forreston Police Department and the Ogle County Coroner’s Office assisted.

The crash remains under investigation, VanVickle said.