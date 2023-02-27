Woman’s body found on golf course after car discovered in pond

MT. MORRIS – A woman was found dead at the Sunset Golf Club in Mt. Morris Sunday evening after an empty car was found earlier in the course’s pond.

Police and divers from two fire departments were dispatched to the golf course after a car was seen in the pond, Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said Sunday night.

“The golf course folks found the vehicle in the pond tonight. The Mt. Morris Fire Department came out and they had divers from Oregon and Byron come. We got the car out of the pond and there was nobody in there,” VanVickle said. “We began searching the wood line and some areas along the golf course and we did find a female deceased. It doesn’t look like there’s anything suspicious.”

VanVickle said an autopsy scheduled for this week should determine the cause of death and the woman’s identity. “At this time, it is probably weather related, but we will have more information after the autopsy,” he said.

He said only the roof of the car was showing when the vehicle was discovered. “That’s why we had to have to the divers come. They were able to look in the car and see that there was no one in the car,” he said.

The car was pulled from the pond and towed from the scene after the body was transported from the golf course by the officials from the Ogle County Coroner’s Office.

The golf course is located in the northwest corner of Mt. Morris. The pond is located at the back of course well away from any roadways.