Blowing snow, frigid temperatures prompt warnings from county officials

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Department issued warnings late Friday asking motorists not to venture out on county and township roads following two days of high winds, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures.

The sheriff’s department posted messages on social media asking motorists to stay home until the storm passes and all roads can be cleared.

“Most north/south roads on the west side of the county are becoming impassable,” a sheriff’s department post read late Friday afternoon. “County Highway will not be plowing after 5 p.m.. White out conditions have contributed to several accidents. Please stay home unless it’s an emergency. Tow trucks will not be responding to stranded motorists. We cannot guarantee how long or if we would be able to get to you.”

The department also warned of potential flooding on the Rock River due to ice jams. “The river gauge in Byron has provided a significant water level increase in a short time, indicating potential ice jams. Residents along the river should be prepared for possible flooding,” the statement read.

Lee and Carroll county officials also warned of dangerous road conditions and drivers being stranded without available tow trucks.

Lee County released a statement Friday morning.

“We now have multiple vehicles that are stuck in the middle of the roadways. At this time no tow truck agencies that are near those vehicles are coming out,” according to the statement. “We hope that you take this information very seriously when we say you could be stranded for an extended amount of time. Townships are reporting vehicles stuck in the middle of the road, and now they are not able to plow.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also asked drivers to stay off of county roads.

“PLEASE STAY HOME!!! Roads are not passable. There are vehicles stranded in the roadways all over the county. The plows can’t keep up and several are having mechanical issues due to the extreme weather. Most are not going to attempt to plow after dark. Our team is busy responding to stranded motorists but we can’t get to some and officers are having to respond on snow mobiles. Photo is Benson Road. AGAIN, ROADS ARE NOT PASSABLE!,” the department said.