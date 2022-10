MT. MORRIS — Mt. Morris Village Board of Trustees added Mike Fay to their ranks.

Fay’s appointment, which was recommended by Village President Phil Labash, was approved on a 4-0 vote during the board’s Oct. 11 regular meeting. He replaces Jerry Stauffer, who resigned from the board in September because of personal health issues.

Fay previously has served on the village board, and lost in the last election to Stauffer by three votes.