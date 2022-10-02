Plenty of family fun and sun at Oregon’s Autumn on Parade

OREGON — Mother Nature smiled big time on the first day of the Autumn on Parade festival.

“The weather was just fabulous,” said Debbie Dickson, festival president. “And tomorrow is supposed to be just as nice.”

Sun and fall-like temps brought a large crowd out to the array of family-fun events.

Saturday’s car show had 138 vehicles take part and the tractor show had around 35 antique farm tractors on display.

This year’s theme “Fallin’ for Oregon” should be right in step with the fall weather forecast for Sunday.

Sunday events include the second day of the Fun Zone for kids, featuring a petting zoo, bouncy attractions, crafts and games — all for free.

The heart of the festival—the farmers’ market and craft show— starts at 9 a.m. with the festival’s food court serving a variety of food items throughout the day.

The morning begins with the 5K and Fun Run at Oregon Park West and the ever-popular Harvest Time Parade, kicks off at 1 p.m.

“Our parade is filled with marching bands, novelty entertainment, youth groups, and floats, as well as crowd pleasers Jesse White Tumblers and South Shore Drill Team, so grab your food court goodies and find your spot!,” Dickson said.

Stronghold’s Retreat and Conference Center is also hosting the second day of its Olde English Faire, which requires an admission fee.

For a schedule of events and more information, visit www.autumnonparade.org.

Eliza Swedbery, 1, of Lost Lake, and her mom, Jinny, point to two chickens as they visit the petting zoo at the Autumn on Parade Fun Zone on Saturday. The free Fun Zone continues on Sunday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Major Storball Jr., 9 of Dixon, feeds a sheep at the petting zoo at the Autumn on Parade's Fun Zone for kids on Saturday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)