Five swamp white oak trees set for spring planting on Ogle County Courthouse’s lawn

OREGON — The planting of five swamp white oak trees at the Ogle County Courthouse lawn’s north side is set for next spring.

“The trees have been purchased,” said Marcia Heuer, Ogle County Board member for District 8 and Safety Committee chairperson. “They are coming from Quitno’s Nursery. On his advice, we are going to wait to plant until spring, because swamp white oak are a little sensitive about when they’re transplanted.”

Swamp white oaks need to hibernate fully, meaning all their leaves drop off, before they’re suitable to be replanted, Heuer said.

Quitno’s Nursery sold the trees to the county for $100 each, she said. Heuer noted that the nursery’s owner told her he wanted to help out the county and wanted his trees around the courthouse.

“Most of the [tree] trunks are approximately 4 to 5 inches in diameter and they’re about 30 feet tall,” Heuer said. “They’re beautiful. I’m so happy.”

The white oaks will take the place of two hard maples that were removed from the courthouse lawn on July 5. A crew from Timberman Tree Service, of Rochelle, cut the trees and ground the stumps.

Both maple trees had deterioration, and there were some dead branches in the canopies surrounding the courthouse and a stump yet to be ground, Heuer said in a previous interview. All were safety concerns, she said.