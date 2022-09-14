Riders compete for state title at RRRMC’s hill climb

The field of competitors was a tad smaller, but the ‘hill’ was just as large at the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club’s State Championship Hill Climb on Saturday.

The event was originally scheduled for August, but heavy rains caused organizers to move the event to September, causing some competitors to cancel due to other commitments.

But about 20 riders from across the region took their best shots at climbing the 135-foot hill on their motorcycles in several class divisions. Footage and the time spent to make it all the way to the top determined the winners of each division.

Chad Altfillisch was declared the King of the Hill, winning a very large trophy.

The RRRMC was founded in 1935 and is located across from the main entrance to White Pines State Park, along Pines Road between Oregon and Polo, south of Mt. Morris.

The RRMC hosted hill climbs on ‘the hill’ for several years just south of the Pines Drive-In Theater. It expanded its club grounds when the theater closed and the club purchased the property.

The club’s biggest hill climb event is held on Father’s Day.

For more information on the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club and upcoming events, visit www.rrrmc.org or visit their Facebook page.

Casey Rick heads up the hill at the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's State Championship Hill Climb on Sept. 10. The event was held at the club's grounds, located on Pines Road across from the entrance to White Pines State Park, south of Mt. Morris. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Tom Brown loses control of his bike as he nears the 135' hill at the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's State Championship Hill Climb on Sept. 10. The event was held at the club's grounds, located on Pines Road across from the entrance to White Pines State Park, south of Mt. Morris. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Wade Shultz clears the 135' hill at the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's State Championship Hill Climb on Sept. 10. The event was held at the club's grounds, located on Pines Road across from the entrance to White Pines State Park, south of Mt. Morris. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

A competitor ners the top of the 135' hill at the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's State Championship Hill Climb on Sept. 10. The event was held at the club's grounds, located on Pines Road across from the entrance to White Pines State Park, south of Mt. Morris. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)