Encore! Mt. Morris offers art classes, bus trip

MT. MORRIS — Encore! Mt. Morris Arts and Art Education Committee is partnering with Highland Community College’s Life-long Learning program to offer four individual art classes on Thursday evenings Oct. 6-27.

Classes include Mixed Media Collage (Cindy Bielefeldt), the Art of Zentangle (Mary Leitzen Stayner), Intro to Jewelry Making/Beading Basics (Lis Dunn), and Intro to Oil painting (Stuart Roddy).

No experience necessary for any of the classes, but the instructors are able to flex their teaching to accommodate students who have had some prior experience and would just like coaching, as well.

To see detailed descriptions, photos of projects, costs, dates and supply lists for all four classes; go to https://highland.edu/lifelong/ , click on the orange Register Now button, sort by Location choose the “Old Sandstone Gallery” to see the four classes offered in Mt. Morris.

Encore! Mt. Morris is also offering its fourth arts-oriented chartered bus trip on Oct. 5, traveling north to Milwaukee this year. All seats are open to the public.

Highlights of the trip include: Lynden Sculpture Gardens including their bonsai exhibit, “Healing Coats” grass-roots art exhibit and 50+ larger contemporary sculptures; Milwaukee Art Museum in downtown Milwaukee; China Lights, a lanterns light show, marketplace and demos of Chinese handicrafts, and cultural entertaining events, all held in the Boerner Botanical Garden.

The cost for the trip is $100 and includes the bus and all entry fees. Dinner will be on your own at either the Art Museum, a nearby restaurant or at any of the China Lights concessions.

Registration can be completed online at encoremtmorris.com ; click the Milwaukee Bus Trip button, or stop by the Mt. Morris Village Hall at 105 W Lincoln St.

“A more detailed schedule and links to the main venues appear on our website, as well. Registration deadline: Sept 21 because tickets for some of the events must be purchased in advance to secure a group rate,” said Molly Baker, volunteer.

Minimum registrations required to have the trip is 24. For additional information, email: mollyb@encoremtmorris.com

Encore! Mt. Morris is composed of volunteers committed to developing Mt. Morris, IL into a unique, thriving rural and cultural arts destination in northwest Illinois. Learn more at EncoreMtMorris.com.