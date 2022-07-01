Voter turnout light for primary

OREGON — Voting was typically light in Ogle County with few contested contests on Tuesday’s ballot.

“It seems to be a little light,” Ogle County Clerk Laura Cook said on Tuesday afternoon.

A total of 8,074 ballots were cast in Ogle County, which has 31,659 registered voters, according to the State Board of Elections’ website. That puts the turnout at 25.5%.

In the 2018 primary, turnout was 20.4% (8,468 ballots cast), and in the 2020 primary, it was 30.8% (10,084 ballots cast).

“The last time I worked with the Biden/Trump election and it was like, ‘Whoa!’ over the top,” said Jan Martin, an election judge in Mt. Morris on Tuesday. “There was record turnout. So anything else is going to seem less.”

Polo election judge David Bucher agreed.

“It’s been steady, but nothing like the presidential election,” Bucher said around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday. “November will be a lot busier.”

New voting equipment made an impressive premiere and smoothed the process, Cook said.

Cook said more than 600 voters cast early ballots prior to Tuesday’s election and 280 were vote by mail ballots. The State Board of Elections’ website reported 781 early ballots were cast in Ogle County.

“The election workers are all pleasant and seem to know their job,” Mt. Morris voter Deb Beard said. “I think it’s important for us to vote if we want to get those people in there that we want.”

Unofficial 2022 primary election results for contested races:

Ogle County Board District 3

Republican (three elected)

Daniel C. Miller — 230 (28.33%)

Austin J. Gillis — 229 (28.2%)

Joseph C. Simms — 225 (27.71%)

Jamey Sulser — 128 (15.76%)

Ogle County Board District 5

Republican (three elected)

Bruce E. Larson — 562 (28.24%)

Donald E. Griffin — 495 (24.87%)

Richard Daniel Jones — 491 (24.67%)

Ronald Kern — 442 (22.21%)

Ogle County Board District 6

Republican (three elected)

Ryan Reeverts — 461 (29.78%)

Steven P. Huber — 422 (27.26%)

Jeffery M. Billeter — 382 (26.68%)

Dorothy R. Bowers — 293 (18.28%)

Ogle County Board District 8

Republican (three elected)

Lyle M. Hopkins — 778 (31.26%)

Susie Corbitt — 695 (27.92%)

Marcia Heuer — 514 (20.65%)

Chris Casper — 502 (20.17%)

Creston-Dement Public Library proposition to issue $2.2 million library bond

Yes — 117 (71.78%)

No — 46 (28.22%)

Buffalo Township Road District proposition to increase the Equipment and Building Fund

Yes — 132 (37.08%)

No — 224 (62.92%)

Polo Community Unit School District No. 222 proposition to elect Board of Education members at-large

Yes — 420 (53.23%)

No — 369 (46.77%)

Ogle County election judges Merla Brooks, right; David Bucher, center; and Ellen Ebert work together to provide a voter with their ballot during the June 28 primary elections. The three judges were stationed at the Polo Area Senior Services Center in downtown Polo. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

Area voters cast their ballots at Mt. Morris Village Hall during the June 28 primary election. As of 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, 168 ballots had been cast at the village hall. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

Emry Hollewell, 1, stays nearby as her mother, Katie Hollewell, votes in the June 28 primary election. Hollewell cast her ballot at the Polo Area Senior Services Center in downtown Polo. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

An election judge walks to another precinct station at the Rock River Center in Oregon on Tuesday. Turnout at the center, which held four Oregon precincts, was light at mid-morning. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)