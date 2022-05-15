Area fire departments hone their skills during practice fire on Oregon home

OREGON — Firefighters are known for putting out fires, but on Saturday they started several—all for purpose of training and honing their blaze-battling skills.

A rural Oregon home served as the training site as a half-dozen firefighters from area departments took part in the all-day session.

“We set up several scenarios today,” said Oregon Fire Chief Mike Knoup as he commanded operations from his tent near the home on River Road, east of Oregon. “We went in and set some fires in the rooms and then firefighters went in and put them out as part of our live-fire training.”

With heavy smoke pouring out of the single story, wood frame home, firefighters entered marked doors finding their way through a maze of fire and smoke.

“We have about 30 people here today with five departments taking part,” said Knoup.

After that portion of the training was completed, officials set the entire home on fire which cause a large, black cloud of smoke and ash to rise from the home along the east side of the Rock River.

“We just let it burn while protecting some of the other structures around it,” said Knoup. “Then we will put it out and find the any hot spots.”

Knoup said the new owners of the farm site offered the home as a training site.

“We really appreciate the Benesh family for allowing us to burn it,” Knoup said. “This really helps with training.”

Departments taking part in the May 14 training included Oregon, Byron, Franklin Grove, Dixon Rural and Stillman Valley.

Crews from five Ogle County fire departments took part in a fire training exercise on a house on River Road near Oregon on May 15. Fires were set inside rooms allowing firefighters to practice entering the home and extinguish the flames. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)





A volunteer firefighter shoots a video of the house after it was allowed to burn during a fire training exercise on a house on River Road near Oregon on May 15. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Crews from five fire departments took part in a training exercise on a house on River Road near Oregon on May 15. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Crews from five fire departments took part in a fire training exercise on a house on River Road near Oregon on May 15. Firefighters set fires inside rooms and then practiced entering the structure and how to beat back the flames. The home was burned down at the end of the class offering more training for participants. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)