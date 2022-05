Oregon High School FFA students and their advisor didn’t let a little heat and humidity stop them from hosting their annual petting zoo for Oregon Elementary Students on Tuesday, May 10.

Oliver Crosby, 4, a preschooler in Mrs. Tomilson's class sits in the seat of a John Deere tractor during the FFA's petting zoo on Tuesday. Kids from the Oregon Elementary School were able to see and pet rabbits, chickens, turkeys, calves, goats, and a horse during the event. Also pictured is Mason Breeden, one of the OHS FFA members who helped kids get on and off the tractors during the event. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)





Visitors learned about agriculture and could see and pet a variety of animals and poultry and explore tractors during the day-long event.

FFA members were present during the event to talk about their animals and their farm machinery.

