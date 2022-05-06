Forreston FFA holds end of the year banquet

Forreston FFA members held their annual end of the year banquet, April 11.

FFA members, FFA Alumni members, parents, supporters, and guests gathered for a nice dinner and celebrated all the accomplishments of the Forreston FFA throughout the year. All FFA members received their completion degree: freshmen receive the Greenhand degree, sophomores receive the Chapter Degree, and juniors the Junior Chapter Degree. Seniors were recognized as well.

The top individual in each degree area was recognized and the Forreston FFA Alumni awards scholarships were presented. High points from their year include successful participation in multiple CDEs.

FFA members sold 400 flats of strawberries which is higher than the past two years. The trap team has grown in numbers each year. Six FFA members completed their record books, two members won section, districts and competed on the state level.

“A Forreston FFA member has not been to state awards day with their record books in over 5 years! We had an awesome tractor day a few weeks ago and we are looking forward to a great greenhouse season! The Forreston FFA would like to thank everyone for their support throughout the year and for helping make this year very successful,” said FFA Advisor Kelley Parks.