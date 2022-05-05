Thank You Teacher Letters for the Northwest Herald

Teacher: Amber Schueler-Thank you for your guidance and patience this school year! Children look up to you in many ways and appreciate your words of encouragement and kind smiles. Thank you for a great school year!-Daniel Blaser, Marengo

Teacher: Ms. Mierzejewski-Thank you for time. Thank you for teaching me how to read.-Brielle Menjivar, McHenry

Teacher: Lyndra Bastian-You’re a wonderful teacher and somehow manage to get us connected with really cool groups. We’re forever grateful to you!-Anna Regna, Woodstock

Teacher: Carly Belt-From spelling words to reading full sentences, from American History to ethics and understanding friendships, and truly everything in between, Thank you so much for your lasting impact on me and the rest of the class!-Guinevere Whitaker, Woodstock

Teacher: Elizabeth Czajkowski-I want to thank this teacher for all she did for me. She helped me find what I was passionate about and helped me be the kid I am today. Although she was just my third grade teacher I am so thankful for her and all she did for me. She will forever stay in my heart.-Ellery Shutt, Woodstock

Teacher: Kelli Sok-Thank you for teaching us and your hard work to make everyday fun❤️-Isabel Jenkner, Marengo

Teacher: Todd Cerjak-I have enjoyed working as an aid in your class this year. Your class excels with excitement and enthusiasm for learning as you make it fun with all your games, music and projects. Thank you for making learning a wonderful adventure!-Gina Kenyon, Woodstock

Teacher: Deana Stanek-Because of you, Jacob has come out of his shell and really started to love learning.-Jacob Gaddis, McHenry

Teacher: Mrs. Shelly Burger-Thank you so much for not only being an awesome teacher, but also being a great friend to talk to before class even starts and in the hallways. You’ve done an outstanding job teaching any material for any class you’ve been given, specifically in forensics which ultimately inspired me to go into that field of study. You are truly one of the best teachers I have ever had!-Ireland Dunnett, Woodstock

Teacher: Elyce Penuala-Thank you to Ms. Penuala for all she does to make learning such a fun adventure! Every day she shows up and inspires her kindy class to do their best!-Henrik Lueder, Crystal Lake

Teacher: Kelly Wicinski-Mrs. Wicinski, thank you for being such an amazing teacher! Your love for your students is so evident by the way they admire you. Being a kindergarten teacher requires patience, energy, kindness, and an overflowing sense of humor, and you possess all of these qualities day after day. Thank you for taking the time to make school a positive experience for each one of your students. One that they were surely remembered for a lifetime. Day by day you might not see how much you make a difference, but you truly do….Thank you!-Jordynn Hettermann, McHenry

Teacher: Katie Anderson-Mrs. Anderson, Thank you for putting everything you have in to teaching each of your students. Your passion and love for your job are so apparent. You gave my daughter confidence I never knew was possible. It was an absolute joy to see her blossom and it was because of you! You are amazing!-Sydney and Shelby Vinson, Woodstock

Teacher: Mr. Jeffrey Crylen-Mr. Crylen is an amazing teacher. He does so much for everyone and goes out of his way to make time to help everyone. He is the definition of what a true teacher is. He has a kind heart. If it was not for him, i would not be in band. He pushes me because he believes in me. He believes in everyone. He works long hours, before during and after school. That is dedication! I wish more teachers were as fun and dedicated as he is! Best band teacher ever.-Peyton Lapland, Cary

Teacher: Janice Gray-Butkus-I’d like to acknowledge my wife for being an educator for almost 27 years in district 26. Your devotion is undeniable, you make education fun for your kids. You stay late, come home have a dinner and are on your iPad till bedtime answering the parents. You’re my number one!-Keith Butkus, Crystal Lake

Teacher: Tamera Ray-Mrs. Ray is a very caring teacher. Our son T.J. has celiac disease and Mrs. Ray went out of her way to get crackers for T.J. that were safe for him. Mrs. Ray always makes sure her students are engaged by learning and having fun in the classroom! She went out of her way to make sure our son could participate and be safe in her classroom!-Kerry Kessell, McHenry

Teacher: Katie DeGeorge-Mrs. DeGeorge is not only an amazing teacher, but an amazing co worker! She is always thinking of others ( teachers and students alike). She is the most selfless teacher! She’s is a very deserving teacher!-Kerry Kessell, McHenry

Teacher: Sophie Matla-Thank you for believing in me and helping me do the best I can!-Maverick Madsen, Wonder Lake

Teacher: Mrs. Angela Weston-Thank you for making learning so much fun!-Weston Etheridge, McHenry

Teacher Mr. Todd Clement-Mr. Clement is my science teacher for 8th grade. He’s made it so interesting and fun, I look forward to his class everyday! He puts his all into teaching and his enthusiasm makes my 1st period of the day awesome!-Marc Cheng, McHenry

Teacher: Mrs. Payne 7th grade teacher at Lundahl in Crystal Lake-Thank you Mrs. Payne for being so nice to all your students. You are a fantastic math teacher and are always there to help. You make learning fun and always get me to laugh. Thanks for making 7th grade worth getting up for every morning. I really appreciate all your hard work and for connecting with your students. From Parker-Missy Zilm, Crystal Lake

Teacher: Mrs. Koch Crystal Lake High School-Mrs. Koch thank you so much for being such a caring and kind teacher. You have multiple office hours for students to come in and seek help if we don’t understand something. You are always willing to answer questions during class and have an awesome way of explaining some very difficult math material. You have a great sense of humor and make learning fun. Thanks for all your hard work preparing your students for college. I’m so grateful for you.-Missy Zilm, Crystal Lake

Teachers: Monica Furlong,Miss Bianca and Miss Betty- in Goddard School PreK classroom go above and beyond. They are patient, kind, and involve parents/guardians in their classroom to volunteer and/or as readers. They communicate daily and love the students. The incorporate diversity and inclusion and ensure all students feel welcome. My son along with the other students feel that they are safe, and treated respectfully at The Goddard School. I highly recommend Miss Bianca and Miss Betty!-Bryant Furlong, Crystal Lake

Teacher: Kelly Diraimondo-I am so thankful for Mrs. D as she is giving my son, who has Down syndrome, the chance to be a kindergartener in a mainstream classroom for 80% of his day. Mrs. D consistently goes above and beyond to give my son the opportunity to learn alongside his typical peers. She consistently communicates with me including sending me videos of him learning and she will even interact with my son on the weekends. She has amazing energy and a positive spirit all the time. She genuinely cares about my son and wants him to be all that he can be. She is always looking after him. Because of her, my son is learning math and reading at a kindergarten level and beyond with his typical peers despite his disabilities.-Cody Binger, Union

Teacher: Brooklynn Weaver-Words can’t say enough about how awesome Mrs. Weaver is as a teacher. She is the “Mama Bear” in our school. She looks out for all of her students and her students know that they can go to her to talk about anything. Her classroom door is always open if any of her students need extra help. She thinks of her students the same way she thinks of her own children. She teaches her Spanish classes with dedication and enthusiasm. A famous quote from her would be this, “If you believe in yourself and have dedication and pride – and never quit, you’ll be a winner.”. Mrs. Weaver is an amazing teacher and a great friend! There needs to be more teachers like her in this world! We love you Mrs. Weaver!-Danielle Porter, Spring Grove

Teacher: Jeremy Bradley Kangas-Jeremy, your first year of teaching is coming to a close. I think you made a good choice going into education. I especially like that you are teaching a real class, mathematics.-Jeremy Kangas, Wayne

Teacher: Megan Burnett-Thank you for always being on my side and helping me learn! I will miss you in middle school.-Vincenzo Serritella, Geneva

Teacher: Kelli Hedgepath-My teacher always makes me feel special and helps me be my best. I have so much fun at school because she makes learning fun.-William Flahaven, McHenry

Teacher: Lauren Tatman-Ms. Tatman is a fun teacher! I really love her and I am excited to go to school to be with her and my friends. I want to thank her for being my favorite teacher!-William Flahaven, Cary

Teacher: MacKenzie Shutt-Thank you for being such an amazing teacher to both of us! You made our 7th grade school experience ten times more fun, while also teaching us effectively. We couldn’t have gotten through 7th grade without you. We both will and still do miss you teaching us. Thank you for all you do to reach your students on both an academic and personal level. Hope you have a great summer and between us, we know we’re your favorites🤫Sincerely, The Sites Boys -Carter & Mason Sites, Johnsburg

Teacher: Brittany Bulow-Thank you for being amazing!-Adler Gurak, Johnsburg

Teacher: Christine Zugal-Thank you Ms. Zugal for always remembering what is important. These kids are important!!! More important to you than anyone else I know. For as long as I have known her she has put all of her students first in her life. She has no biological kids but every year she takes on a whole new task of raising kids that don’t even want to be raised by their own parents. She never looks and a child with out seeing their wholesome potential. I love this women for who she is and who she will have you believing you CAN BE!!!!-Kentyn Treadwell, Elgin

Teacher: MacKenzie Shutt-Thank you very much for all you’ve done for me this year. You have helped me overcome my anxiety in school and helped me feel smart. You always encourage me and support me. You help give me confidence all around but especially in Math. Now I like math because I know I can do it thanks to you! I will never forget you. Thank you.-Savanna Winkleman, McHenry

Teacher: Kerry Sterbenz-There are so many thank you’s I have for you this year! You are an amazing, caring, and fun teacher. You help us to see learning everyday in school is fun. You always have kind encouraging words to me and help me feel happy everyday. You make me laugh. You have also handled any issues that have come up this year with kindness and I really appreciate that. You’re an amazing teacher! Thank you!-Savanna Winkleman, McHenry

Teacher: Lisa Micklinghoff-Thank you for everything you do…all the little things make a world of difference! You make school extra fun. You care about us all and help us all to be our best. I am very grateful for you helping me get back on track this year after the past 2 years. Thank you for tutoring me to help me be successful. I will never forget you, thank you very much!-Savanna Winkelman, McHenry