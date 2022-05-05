McHenry High School grad ends up teacher – just like her parents

Erin Harris didn’t set out to become a teacher like her parents.

In fact, the McHenry High School graduate pursued a degree in law enforcement, then worked as a police officer and later as a 911 dispatcher for years.

“It never occurred to me to be a high school teacher,” she said, looking back on her early, perhaps rebellious, college years. “I just didn’t want to do what my parents did.”

Somewhere along the way, though, her perspective changed.

Now, she teaches business in a classroom one floor above her father’s woodworking class at what is now known as the Freshman Campus, formerly the East Campus, of McHenry High School.

“It turns out the path followed me,” Harris said.

Her father, Bruce Montressor, actually retired from teaching about seven years ago, but returned to teach a couple classes a day at the high school. The father and daughter also taught together at McHenry High School District 156 from 2007 to 2009 and for awhile at Harvard High School.

An early childhood teacher for 37 years, Harris’ mother, Maureen Montressor, teaches preschool at Montini Catholic School in McHenry. And her sister, Mary Parada, a teaching assistant at Johnsburg Junior High School, is working toward her master’s degree in social work with plans to become a school social worker.

Intended or not, this is a family rooted in education.

Teachers Erin Harris, right, and her father, teacher Bruce Montressor, at McHenry High School’s Freshman Campus. Harris is the daughter of two teachers and has never been without a parent at school. Her mother, Maureen Montressor, is a teacher at Montini Catholic School in McHenry. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

“It’s just nice to see a mom and dad carry on their passion for education to their children, who then want to carry that on as well,” said Karyn Burmeister, the career and technical education division chairwoman at District 156.

She’s not only taught the Montressor children, she’s worked with both Harris and Bruce Montressor.

Those are just a couple examples of ways in which the paths of the family members are intertwined. Along with her parents, Harris attended Western Illinois University.

Through the years, the lives of countless students have been influenced by the family.

“It’s pretty cute when they figure out Mr. Montressor is your dad,” Harris said. “One student was a student of my mom’s. He sees my dad during the day, and he has me as well.”

Teaching seems to have come naturally to the family.

“I used to say if you’re not a teacher, I don’t really know what you do, because I know what teachers do,” said Maureen Montressor, who originally thought she’d pursue children’s theater. Teaching preschool was a natural progression.

“That’s always been my love,” she said. “I’m their first teacher. Everything you do is new and exciting for them, so they’ve always been a captive audience. I love it.”

Along with her own daughter, she’s watched former students become teachers. Nothing is more gratifying, she said.

“For them to make that choice, it’s pretty awesome,” she said.

Teachers work hard, often pushing their own limits and wearing themselves out, she said, but the rewards are endless.

“I don’t know when my career is going to end, but it has been an honor to work with children and have the confidence that parents put into us,” she said.

Although she and Bruce didn’t push their children to follow in their paths, they’re obviously proud.

“If they’re happy and doing what they want to do, that’s more important than trying to follow in somebody’s footsteps,” said Bruce, who will sometimes visit his daughter’s upstairs classroom.

Growing up, the Montressor children always had a parent at school. And now two of Harris’ children, a son and stepdaughter, attend McHenry High School. They have yet to take one of her classes, and Harris hopes that remains the case.

“I think they’re better off in someone else’s class,” she said. “They see me enough at home.”

Her children actually inspired her to become a teacher. She liked the regular hours and breaks it provided.

“People say teaching is boring or have the idea that teachers don’t make a lot of money,” Harris said. “I don’t know that I’ll grow up to be a millionaire, but I make a decent living. I think it’s a pretty great job.”