Algonquin teacher uses art, games and escape rooms to teach science

Brian Sanford, a science teacher at Algonquin Middle School for the past 15 years, uses his penchant for art to create interactive games and activities to engage students in learning.

Sanford, 37, a married father of two boys, ages 8 and 6, said he enjoys immersing his students in the lessons and not just lecturing to them.

His love for teaching was inspired by his grandmother, who was a math teacher and often tutored him as a child. His mom always encouraged him to do what makes him happy and not worry about making money, he said.

“I like kids,” Sanford said. “I wanted to make a difference. Some family members try to discourage you. They say teachers don’t make a lot of money, don’t get respect. There were some people in my life that kind of were questioning [being] a teacher. But our mom was fully supportive of whatever I wanted to do.”

His grandmother’s tutoring and continued “extra reinforcement” along the way helped Sanford grow from a struggling sixth-grade math student to one in the accelerated program. She influenced his love of math and boosted his ability and skills, which landed him in classes where he met some of his “lifelong friends.”

Science teacher Brian Sanford talks with student, Morgan Smith, 13, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, as he teaches seventh-grade science at Algonquin Middle School. Sanford, who brings his art and games into the classroom to help teach science, has asked students to draw monster movie posters for a science study unit. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

“I saw that point in my life changed a lot for me, not just academically but socially,” he said.

He found a fascination with science in high school in more advanced courses, such as astronomy, where the lessons go deeper. He reflected a lesson about rocks may not seem exciting at first glance, “but then you talk about what [rocks] are doing on Mars. That makes it more interesting.”

Kristin Fries, a teacher at Jacobs High School, said she worked with Sanford at Algonquin Middle School before transferring to Jacobs.

“From the first time I met him, I knew he was bringing something special to the classroom,” she said. “He is inquisitive and approaches his content with the same curiosity as the students. He is always seeking out new and innovative ways to present the content, but also make connections with his students.”

Fries described Sanford as “a true Renaissance man,” noting his elaborate spontaneous drawings, impromptu juggling acts, penchant for developing his own breakout activities, and willingness to share his own struggles in school with students.

One way Sanford said he tries to engage students is through creating games and escape rooms based on the elements of the lessons he is teaching. He strives to make connections with his students by sharing hobbies and interests enjoyed outside of the classroom.

“The more you do, the more you can use to connect with the kids,” he said. “This year a lot of kids are into Minecraft and my own kids play, so I play with them. Then I can see where this kid is coming from, what they have experienced, what their love is. Or, if a kid mentions a song he likes, I listen to it and read books the kids recommend and are into.”

It also helps to show students that their teacher is more than just, well, their teacher.

“A big part of why I became a teacher is because I like learning,” he said. “I kind of just try a little bit of everything in teaching. I think good teachers have to love learning as much as they love teaching. They have to be willing to try new things.”

Sanford said that he shares with his students that everyone is different in how they learn and how quickly they may understand a lesson and it’s OK.

“I don’t want students to look at another student who figured out [a lesson] sooner than them, and compare themselves to someone who gets better grades than them,” Sanford said. “We are not born with this stuff, and it comes with practice. If you practice, you can get it too.”