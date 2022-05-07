Girls track and field: Huntley grabs big lead; PR’s Rylee Lydon wins 2 events at FVC Meet

HAMPSHIRE – Huntley’s Alex and Dominique Johnson, and Prairie Ridge’s Rylee Lydon will have to wait over the weekend to chase Fox Valley Conference records in long, triple and high jumps.
Although it was frustrating that rainy, low 50-degree weather forced the postponement of the field portion of the FVC Girls Track and Field Meet, it also means three of the conference’s best jumpers in history will compete in expected 75-degree weather Monday at Huntley’s Red Raider Stadium.
The running events went on as scheduled Friday at Hampshire, with Lydon and the Johnsons each winning two events. Huntley’s Vicky Evtimov ran on three winning relays – 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 – and was runner-up to Alex Johnson in the 100.
The Red Raiders have 90 points to lead the meet with the six field events remaining. Prairie Ridge (67), Cary-Grove (63) and McHenry (58) are next in line.
Lydon won the 400 and 200 and will shoot for the meet’s oldest record, 5-foot-8 in the high jump, set in 1980 by Crystal Lake South’s Mary Swenson. The next-oldest record is Dundee-Crown’s Juliet Alrich’s 400 mark of 56.32 from 2006.
In better weather, Lydon might have approached Alrich’s mark, but winds hitting double digits did not help Friday.
“At this point, I was hoping for faster times, but with not ideal weather and the wind was superstrong in the back stretch, that kind of knocked me out a little bit,” said Lydon, who finished in 58.42 seconds. “I can’t complain about the win, but definitely wished for a better time.
“I’m looking forward to [jumping Monday]. The warmer weather, muscles will be nice and loose and ready to go. I’m hoping to jump pretty high on Monday, looking forward to that.”
Alex Johnson will be shooting for her own long jump mark at 19-0 on Monday. Both Johnson sisters, who have gone past 40-0 in triple jump, may get Huntley’s Daryn Davis’ triple jump record of 38-1.
“It will definitely be a better day. I’ll do better on Monday,” Alex Johnson said.
Most of the FVC teams will be right back at Huntley for the Class 3A Sectional Meet on Wednesday.
“I’m planning on not taking that many jumps on Monday, just get some repetition,” Alex Johnson said. “I’m pretty happy with my rankings in the state, I want to get a good jump at sectional.”
Johnson won the 100 and ran with Evtimoiv, Jessie Ozzauto and Sophie Amin to win the 4x100. Evtimov, Anna and Sammi Campanelli and K’Leigh Saenz won the 4x200, and Dominique Johnson, Sammi Campanelli, Evtimov and Ozzauto won the 4x400.
Huntley’s Breanna and Brittney Burak went first and third in the 1,600 for more big points.
McHenry’s Alyssa Moore anchored the Warriors’ winning 4x800 team with Peyton Stinger, Lydia Zancho and Lynda Rotundo, then also won the 800.
“Everyone did well, and we ran a [personal record] as a team by two seconds,” Moore said of the 4x800. “I liked how the 800 started with us all together and after a while we started separating. I’m hoping I can get my time down to 2:17 and get to state.”
Prairie Ridge’s Rachel Soukup won the 3,200, Cary-Grove’s Lindsey Kownick won the 100 high hurdles, and Crystal Lake South’s Ashley Ciezadlo won the 300 hurdles.
“It was really exciting for me, it’s a big accomplishment,” Kownick said. “It’s been going well. I’ve been doing hurdles about four years, and I’ve been doing really well this season. That was one of my top two races. I had a great mindset, good form, everything. Everything today went really well today.”
Ciezadlo was running in only her third hurdles race and ran a 48.90. Ciezadlo has run 100s and 200s before and had been competing with the Gators’ 4x400 relay.
“I’ve been running the 4x400,” she said. “I have the endurance that I didn’t have in earlier years. Since sixth grade I always wanted to try hurdles. My height helps, and having them low helps.
“I was eager to get out here because field events were postponed. I knew I had a lot of potential in this race. Hopefully, I’ll be going to state.”
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Fox Valley Conference Meet
Partial team scores (no field events): 1. Huntley 90, 2. Prairie Ridge 67, 3. Cary-Grove 63, 4. McHenry 58, 5. Crystal Lake South 40, 6. Jacobs 16, 7. Hampshire 15, 8. Burlington Central 14, 9. Crystal Lake Central 5, 10. Dundee-Crown 4.
Note: Field events will start at 3:45 p.m. Monday at Huntley.
4x800 relay: 1. McHenry (Peyton Stinger, Lydia Zancho, Lynda Rotundo, Alyssa Moore) 9:48.91, 2. Prairie Ridge 9:52.99, 3. CL South 9:56.58, 4. Jacobs 10:17.60, 5. Burlington Central 10:31.31, 6. Huntley 10:44.11.
4x100 relay: 1. Huntley (Vicky Evtimoiv, A. Johhson, Jessie Ozzauto, Sophie Amin) 49.92, 2. Cary-Grove 50.88, 3. McHenry 51.19, 4. Prairie Ridge 51.20, 5. Jacobs 51.95, 6. CL Central 54.60.
3,200 meters: 1. Rachel Soukup (PR) 11:16.02, 2. Bella Gonzalez (CLS) 11:22.17, 3. Molly Allen (Hunt) 12:02.07, 4. Danielle Jensen (McH) 12:10.75, 5. Brynn Matthei (CLC) 12:10.93, 6. Kelly Carpenter (Jac) 12:25.18.
100 high hurdles: 1. Lindsey Kownick (CG) 15.98, 2. Taylor Casey (Hunt) 16.75, 3.Mya Bajramovic (CG) 17.08, 4. Sophie Amin (Hunt) 17.11, 5. Nina Tomko (BC) 17.20, 6. Brooke Reynolds (BC) 17.59.
100 meters: 1. A. Johnson (Hunt) 12.48, 2. Evtimov (Hunt) 12.67, 3. Savannah Morgan (C-G) 12.28, 4. Kelly Huerta (McH) 12.94, 5. Ashley Herzing (Hamp) 13.33, 6. Marissa Pautz (Jac) 13.38.
800 meters: 1. Moore (McH) 2:21.50, 2. Jocelyn Onstot (CG) 2:24.46, 3. Julianna Ferrera (CG) 2:25.82, 4. Abby Machesky (CLS) 2:26.36, 5. Faith Wilder (PR) 2:29.06, 6. Annie Ferrero (CLC) 2:31.62.
4x200 relay: 1. Huntley (Evtimov, Anna Campanelli, Sammi Campanelli, K’Leigh Saenz) 1:47.83, 2. McHenry 1:49.65, 3. Prairie Ridge 1:50.09, 4. Cary-Grove 1:50.21, 5. Jacobs 1:50.42, 6. Burlington Central 1:51.61.
400 meters: 1. Lydon (PR) 58.42, 2. Bridget Jewell (PR) 1:00.27, 3. Ozzauto (Hunt) 1:01.70, 4. Naomi Jones (Hamp) 1:02.08, 5. Paulina Tinajero (DC) 1:02.40, 6. Ella Perrone (Hamp) 1:02.91.
300 low hurdles: 1. Ashley Ciezadlo (CLS) 48.90, 2. Kate Aniolkowski (CG) 49.36, 3. Angelina Bakewell (McH) 50.69, 4. Tomko (BC) 51.24, 5. Alyssa Bognetti (BC) 51.51, 6. Bajramovic (CG) 51.91.
1,600 meters: 1. Breanna Burak (Hunt) 5:13.96, 2. Gonzalez (CLS) 5:29.44, 3. Brittney Burak (Hunt) 5:29.46, 4. Olivia McPherson (PR) 5:34.65, 5. Zancho (McH) 5:39.62, 6. Ferrero (CLC) 5:41.54.
200 meters: 1. Lydon (PR) 25.38, 2. Karolina Ryska (Hamp) 26.29, 3. Danielle Pouska (Jac) 26.41, 4. Katherine Jewell (PR) 26.86, 5. Tinajero (DC) 26.87, 6. Saenz (Hunt) 26.90.
4x400 relay: 1. Huntley (D. Johnson, S. Campanelli, Evtimov, Ozzauto) 4:09.74, 2. McHenry 4:12.89, 3. Cary-Grove 4:14.33, 4. CL Soth 4:17.27, 5. Burlington Central 4:18.86, 6. Prairie Ridge 4:19.51.