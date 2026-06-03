Depot Park Grand Re-Opening and First Downtown Farmers Market of the Season: June 13, 2026

You’ve seen the construction. Now get ready to enjoy the results of this beautiful investment in the heart of Crystal Lake! The Grand Reopening of Depot Park at 88 E. Woodstock Street is on Saturday, June 13, 2026. All are welcome!

Shop the first Farmers Market of the season from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. and enjoy live music by Liv Antoinette and the Sticky Gumbo Band. The ceremony kicks off at 10 a.m. with The Crystal Lake Strikers, a speech by Mayor Haleblian, a ribbon-cutting, and custom cookies for the occasion by Cheshire Cakes.

The Grand Reopening kicks off Farmers Market season, now back in Depot Park after being relocated for construction last year. Every Saturday morning (June 13 to September 26), enjoy strolling the new park and stocking up on fresh, locally grown food and produce.

Returning favorites include Harms Farm, Honey Lake Bee Company, and Wild Thyme Biologic; new vendors include Three Measures Gluten-Free Sourdough & Co. and Beautiful Botanical Designs. The market will feature expanded options but is still focused on local growers and specialty food makers.

This year’s market will also feature Yoga and Tai Chi classes on alternating weeks, with Happy Hour Yoga and MoonWillow Tai Chi & Wellness (at a drop-in rate), plus free kids’ activities, yard games, and music.

The market is organized by Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street, and the 2026 season is presented by Superior Overhead Door and Crystal Lake Dental Arts.

For more information about the Farmers Market or any other upcoming events, please contact:

Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street

25 W. Crystal Lake Avenue

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: 815-479-0835

www.downtowncl.org

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