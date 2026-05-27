What Divorced Parents Should Know if a Child is Graduating High School

Do you have a child graduating high school this month? You might be able to reduce or end your child support obligation, but it may not be as simple as you think. There are some things you must know!

The State Disbursement Unit may not terminate the withholding or stop withdrawing funds from your paycheck merely due to the graduation or a child turning 18. Check your paycheck to see if money was withheld. If you are paying directly, do not just reduce the payment by what you think the new payment may be. You will probably be wrong. You are required to pay the established amount until there is a new order to set the current amount.

Also, if your child is continuing on to college, your obligation may continue. If college is the next step, both parents should try to be involved in the decisions and commitments for that next chapter. This is a good time to mend fences from past disagreements and try to get on the same page for college life. Both parents are often required to contribute to college expenses, the student’s health insurance coverage, transportation, and medical expenses.

If there are still minor children for whom support will continue, it is important to get your paystubs and tax returns and talk to an attorney about what that support will be. It does not automatically reduce by half with one child emancipated and one still a minor. The new guideline amount may be substantially different from what has been paid in the past. The current support will be set based upon the number of overnights with the minor children and the incomes of each party.

Also, if your 18- or 19-year-old has a disability that may interfere with their ability to support themselves, support may continue.

For more information, please contact:

Wakeman Law Group, PC

741 S. McHenry Ave., Suite A

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: 815-893-6800

wakemanlaw.net