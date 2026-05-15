Summer is almost here, which means so is the start of the Downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market! Join us on Saturday, June 13 as we celebrate two big milestones: a 34th successful market year and the return to Depot Park! This well-loved market will run every Saturday, June 13 - September 26, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., with the only exception of being closed on July 4.

You can expect a bustling, full atmosphere filled with live music, kids’ activities, fresh pastries and breads, gluten-free options, locally picked produce, and so much more. Once you’re finished at the market, be sure to take a walk down the streets of our charming and vibrant downtown, where you will find unique shops and plenty of breakfast and lunch options—with outdoor seating to boot!

Downtown Crystal Lake - The Downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market is back in Depot Park! (Provided)

The first market of the season, June 13, will be made even more special with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m., followed by a speech by Mayor Haleblian, freshly made cookies by Cheshire Cakes, and a Strikers performance, all to mark the very much anticipated grand reopening of Depot Park.

Mark your calendar and make it a weekly ritual with your family, friends, and furry companions. (Friendly dogs are always welcome!)

For a full list of vendors and sponsors, please visit downtowncl.org/farmers-market.

Stay connected and never miss a special event or happening:

For more information about the Farmers Market or any other upcoming events, please contact:

Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street

25 W. Crystal Lake Avenue

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: 815-479-0835

www.downtowncl.org

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