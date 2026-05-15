The Downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market is back in Depot Park!

Summer is almost here, which means so is the start of the Downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market! Join us on Saturday, June 13 as we celebrate two big milestones: a 34th successful market year and the return to Depot Park! This well-loved market will run every Saturday, June 13 - September 26, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., with the only exception of being closed on July 4.
You can expect a bustling, full atmosphere filled with live music, kids’ activities, fresh pastries and breads, gluten-free options, locally picked produce, and so much more. Once you’re finished at the market, be sure to take a walk down the streets of our charming and vibrant downtown, where you will find unique shops and plenty of breakfast and lunch options—with outdoor seating to boot!
The first market of the season, June 13, will be made even more special with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m., followed by a speech by Mayor Haleblian, freshly made cookies by Cheshire Cakes, and a Strikers performance, all to mark the very much anticipated grand reopening of Depot Park.
Mark your calendar and make it a weekly ritual with your family, friends, and furry companions. (Friendly dogs are always welcome!)
For a full list of vendors and sponsors, please visit downtowncl.org/farmers-market.
Stay connected and never miss a special event or happening:
- Website: downtowncl.org
- Newsletter: downtowncl.org/newsletter
- Instagram & Facebook: @downtowncrystallake
For more information about the Farmers Market or any other upcoming events, please contact:
Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street
25 W. Crystal Lake Avenue
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Ph: 815-479-0835