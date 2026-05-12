Riverside Residence - May is Arthritis Awareness Month: What Independent Seniors Should Know (Provided)

May is Arthritis Awareness Month, a time to highlight one of the most common health conditions affecting older adults. Arthritis can impact mobility, comfort, and daily routines, but with the right approach, many seniors continue to live active and independent lives.

Arthritis is not a single condition, but a term used to describe joint inflammation. The most common types among seniors are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Osteoarthritis is often related to wear and tear on the joints over time, while rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune condition that causes the body to attack its own joint tissue. Both can lead to pain, stiffness, swelling, and reduced range of motion.

For independent seniors at Riverside Residence, staying active is one of the most important ways to manage arthritis. Gentle exercises such as walking along the McHenry Riverfront, stretching, or water-based activities can help maintain flexibility and strengthen the muscles that support joints. Regular movement with the community’s YMCA instructor-led fitness classes can help reduce stiffness and improve overall comfort.

Daily habits also play a key role. Maintaining a healthy weight reduces stress on joints, especially in the knees and hips. Using supportive footwear, practicing good posture, and modifying activities when needed can help prevent additional strain. It is also important to listen to your body and allow time for rest when discomfort increases.

Nutrition and hydration can support joint health as well. A balanced diet that includes anti-inflammatory foods such as fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats may help manage symptoms. Riverside Residence offers three daily chef-prepared meals in their cozy on-site restaurant.

Arthritis Awareness Month is a reminder that while joint pain can be challenging, it does not have to define daily life. With consistent care, activity, and support, independent seniors can continue to enjoy a fulfilling and active lifestyle.

For more information, or to schedule a tour of Riverside Residence, please contact:

Riverside Residence

3516 W. Waukegan Rd.

McHenry, IL 60050

Ph: 815-355-5759

theriversideresidence.com

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