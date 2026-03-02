Raue Center for the Arts - March Magic at Raue Center: From Bubbles to Rock Legends (Provided)

March at Raue Center For The Arts promises something for everyone, from dazzling family fun to unforgettable musical tributes and side-splitting comedy.

Circus of Bubbles – Thursday, March 5 @ 7 PM

Experience a 60-minute whirlwind of laughter, wonder, and bubble-filled spectacle! Watch giant bubbles, foot juggling, balancing acts, and audience participation light up the stage. Featuring international comedy headliner Kirk Marsh and circus artist Jack Weinstock, this high-energy show is perfect for kids, parents, and anyone young at heart.

Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King – Friday, March 13 @ 8 PM

Singer Tina Naponelli and her five-piece band bring Carole King’s timeless hits to life—from “I Feel the Earth Move” to “You’ve Got a Friend.” A soulful, heartfelt tribute that captures the essence of a true pop icon.

An Irish Heartbeat: A Tribute to Van Morrison – Saturday, March 14 @ 7 PM

Celebrate the Belfast Cowboy with Derrick Procell and a 10-piece band performing Van Morrison’s greatest hits across pop, jazz, gospel, and R&B. A night of passion, poetry, and musical mastery.

Bohemian Queen – Friday, March 20 @ 8 PM

Rock out with Bohemian Queen, a high-energy tribute to Queen featuring hit after hit—“Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Somebody to Love,” and more. Upgrade to VIP for a pre-show meet & greet and exclusive merch!

REVELATOR – A Tribute to Tedeschi Trucks Band – Saturday, March 21 @ 7 PM

Led by Sophie Hafer and Zach Avery, this tribute captures the magic of the Tedeschi Trucks Band with soulful vocals, blistering guitar, and funky, improvisational jams.

Open Mic Night – Thursday, March 26 @ 7 PM

Share your story, song, joke, or poem—or just enjoy local talent at this community favorite. Hosted by Sam Chiappone—space is limited!

Lucy’s Comedy – Friday, March 27 @ 8 PM

Laugh out loud with headliner Brian Hicks, featuring Mike Preston and hosted by Brian Williams. Chicagoland’s premier stand-up showcase delivers nonstop laughs.

GreenRoom Improv – Saturday, March 28 @ 7 PM

Family-friendly, interactive improv comedy from the nationally touring GreenRoom Improv team. Expect high-energy fun for all ages with a mix of music, games, and comedy magic.

From circus bubbles to rock legends, Raue Center’s March lineup is packed with experiences you won’t want to miss. Grab your tickets today and make March magical!

