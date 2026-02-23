Raue Center for the Arts - Family Fun Awaits at Raue Center in 2026! (Provided)

Looking for unforgettable family entertainment in 2026? Raue Center has you covered with shows that delight, inspire, and spark the imagination for all ages.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor DreamcoatFeb 27 – Mar 8, 2026Lyrics by Tim Rice | Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Join Joseph on his journey from favored son to Pharaoh’s trusted advisor in this vibrant, musical adventure brought to life by Raue Center School for the Arts students, ages 10–18. Bursting with humor, color, and unforgettable songs like “Any Dream Will Do” and “Go, Go, Go Joseph,” it’s a joyful story of hope, resilience, and the power of dreams.

Circus of BubblesMar 5, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Prepare to be amazed as giant bubbles, dazzling circus feats, and hilarious audience participation fill the stage. International comedy headliner Kirk Marsh and acrobat Jack Weinstock deliver a high-energy, 60-minute spectacle that will leave kids—and adults—gasping with delight.

Dinosaur Dimensions ExpeditionApr 18, 2026 at 1 p.m.

Step into a “Jungle Laboratory” where life-sized dinosaurs, animatronics, and interactive science experiments bring prehistoric creatures to life. From an 8-foot Dilophosaurus to a 24-foot Brachiosaurus, this immersive, high-energy show offers thrills for dino-lovers of all ages. Don’t miss the free post-show Meet & Greet for photos with the cast and dinosaurs!

John Westford: Master of IllusionMay 30, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Experience mind-bending magic, quick wit, and astonishing illusions with John Westford. From theaters to cruise ships, John brings humor, improvisation, and jaw-dropping tricks in a show that captivates the whole family.

RaueNOW members save: Enjoy 30% off tickets with no per-ticket fees!

Discover all these family favorites and more at Raue Center. Make 2026 a year full of laughter, wonder, and memories your family will treasure!

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

