VAC McHenry to Expand Veterans Transportation Services in 2026

Reliable transportation can be a major barrier for veterans trying to access healthcare and essential services. The Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC) of McHenry County continues to address that need by expanding its transportation program, with new options planned for 2026 that will help even more veterans get where they need to go safely and on time.

Currently, VAC McHenry offers scheduled transportation from designated pickup locations in several McHenry County communities. Veterans can be transported to important destinations such as the Lovell Federal Health Care Center, area VA clinics, medical appointments, and other approved service locations. These transportation routes were designed to make access easier for veterans who no longer drive or who face challenges using public transportation. There is no charge for these services, ensuring cost is never a barrier to care.

Looking ahead to 2026, VAC McHenry plans to expand pickup locations to additional communities, including Huntley and possibly Marengo. This expansion reflects growing demand and a commitment to reaching veterans who may currently live farther from existing pickup points. In addition, the Commission is working to increase home pickup options on a case-by-case basis. These home pickups were introduced during the COVID period and proved especially helpful for veterans with mobility issues or other limitations that prevent them from reaching designated locations.

The transportation program is currently supported by three vehicles and four trained drivers. Plans are underway to add an additional vehicle in 2026, which would allow for more flexibility, increased capacity, and expanded service hours. VAC McHenry is also exploring new transportation support for veterans involved in the court system, helping them travel to and from court-mandated treatments and appointments as part of broader veteran support services.

Veterans interested in using transportation services should call the Transportation Hotline at 815-334-0303 to arrange a ride; those not yet set up in the system should first call the main number at (815) 334-4229.

For more information, please contact:

Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County

667 Ware Rd.

Woodstock, IL 60098

Ph: (815) 334-4229

www.mchenrycountyil.gov/vac

Veterans Assistance Commission logo 2022