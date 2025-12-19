Giving Hearts and Caring Communities: McHenry County Has Them All

McHenry County is a special place. It’s made up of unique towns and caring people who come together to help one another and to strengthen the community. The United Way of Greater McHenry County’s mission is to mobilize the caring power of community so that all can thrive.

With food insecurity being on the rise, the United Way partnered with Stade’s Farm and Market by coordinating volunteers who picked donated post-season fresh produce and arranged for delivery of the produce to pantries that needed it. Many community members shared United Way’s Facebook and Instagram posts to help source volunteers, and Follett Content allowed 32 workers to choose to spend their day as a paid employee volunteering for the effort! The result was almost 10,000 pounds of fresh produce being donated to 10 local pantries.

With a giving heart, it can be very difficult to decide how one can make the largest impact. Donations to the United Way of Greater McHenry County are a powerful investment in the community. Dollars stay local, are allocated by local volunteers, and are directed to resources that lift lives beginning at birth with programs like Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and continue all throughout life with grants awarded to provide care to local seniors.

This holiday season, the opportunity to make an impact has been increased even further. Home State Bank and Curran group have teamed up to offer a matching donation for up to $25,000 until December 31, or until the match level has been reached.

Donations can be made online at www.uwmchenry.org/donate or by mail to 4508 Prime Parkway, McHenry, IL 60050. Donations of IRA Required Minimum Distributions and/or stocks are also a fantastic way to give back while also likely reducing tax burdens.

Contact info@uwmchenry.org for more information.

