Experience Europe’s Christmas Market Tradition With a River Cruise

Looking for a unique way to celebrate the holiday season? A European Christmas Market river cruise offers an unforgettable way to immerse yourself in Old World traditions.

What are the Christmas markets exactly? From late November through December, historic town squares across Germany, Austria, France, and Hungary transform into festive hubs. In these markets, wooden stalls are decorated for the holidays, offering local crafts, seasonal items, and delicious food. You can enjoy regional specialties, stay warm with hot drinks like mulled wine—often served in a collectible mug unique to that city’s market—and find one-of-a-kind gifts.

River cruises are a popular way to experience Europe’s Christmas markets because they offer a convenient and comfortable way to visit multiple cities without the hassle of constant unpacking and re-packing. Forget the stress of navigating icy winter roads or coordinating crowded train schedules; a cruise simplifies the logistics so you can focus on the holiday spirit.

“Unlike traditional land-based tours, you don’t have to worry about long bus rides, changing hotels, or repacking your bags every couple of days. Your luxurious ship becomes your floating hotel, transporting you from one festive destination to the next while you relax and take in the scenic riverside landscapes,” said Patty DeRoo, Crystal Lake Travel owner and travel advisor.

“River cruise itineraries are designed to take you to numerous cities and towns, each with its own distinct Christmas market experience.”

River cruise fares typically include accommodations, onboard meals, and beverages, plus daily guided excursions at each port of call. This inclusive approach makes budgeting for your trip simple.

“Many ships also offer holiday-themed onboard experiences like cookie decorating, tree trimming, and festive music performances to enhance your seasonal spirit,” DeRoo said.

