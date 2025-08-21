Never Walk Alone: Local Event Promotes Suicide Awareness and Prevention Amid Rising Male Suicide Rates

So far in 2025, all but one suicide in McHenry County have involved a male. This heartbreaking trend reflects a national crisis—men are statistically far more likely to die by suicide, yet are often the least likely to seek help. As we approach Suicide Prevention Month this September, the McHenry County Suicide Prevention Task Force is committed to raising awareness, breaking stigma, and promoting connection.

Male suicide is a topic that too often remains in the shadows. Men are less likely to talk about their emotions, more likely to feel societal pressure to “tough it out,” and often don’t reach out for help until they’re in crisis. These factors create a dangerous silence. As a community, we must make it clear that asking for help is not a weakness—it’s an act of strength.

One way to get involved and show support is by participating in our annual Never Walk Alone event, taking place on Saturday, September 27 at The Dole Mansion (located at 401 Country Club Rd. in Crystal Lake). This powerful event brings our community together to remember those we’ve lost, support those who are struggling, and walk together toward hope.

Registration begins at 9 a.m., with the walk starting at 10 a.m.

September is a time to remember, to educate, to act, and to come together. Whether you’re walking in memory of a loved one, supporting someone currently struggling, or simply standing in solidarity, Never Walk Alone reminds us that no one has to face mental health challenges alone.

To learn more about the event, sign up to walk, or volunteer, visit the event page on our website at https://www.mchenrycountysptf.org/upcoming-events/never-walk-alone

Let’s walk together—for awareness, for healing, and for hope.

If you or someone you care about is experiencing a crisis, please call or text 988 immediately for help.

McHenry County Suicide Prevention Task Force

620 Dakota St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60012

Ph: (815) 526-8243

https://www.mchenrycountysptf.org