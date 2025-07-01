45th Annual Lakeside Festival at The Dole is Here!

Thursday, July 3rd is opening day of this award-winning 4th of July Festival known to many simply as FEST. The Dole is THE place to be for live music, food and drinks, carnival rides, Cornhole Tournament, ice cream eating contest, Children’s Bicycle Parade, and more.

What’s New This Year?

Say goodbye to waiting in two lines for drinks. The “Drink Tickets Tent” has been eliminated. Gone are the days of trying to figure out how many tickets you need to purchase in advance. You will now be able to purchase and receive beer, wine, Lakeside Lemonade, or a Mai Tai in one location…the “One-Stop” Drink Tent!

But wait! There’s more! Also new this year… The Rush Creek Cocktail Tent. There are now more options offered at Fest. No drink tickets needed here either! We’re simplifying the process to enhance the guest experience.

17 bands over 4 days. Carnival rides. Food & drinks. Cornhole Tournament. Family fun!

Headlining:

Thursday, July 3 @ 8 p.m. — WildFire

Friday, July 4 @ 7:45 p.m. —Hi-Infidelity

Saturday, July 5 @ 8:30 p.m. — Modern Day Romeos

Sunday, July 6 @ 6:45 p.m. —Made in America

Also performing: Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band, Sparks Fly (Taylor Swift Tribute Band), Dangerous Joes, Rosie and the Rivets, Classical Blast, Always Olivia (Olivia Newton-John Tribute Band), Wild Daisy, Pino Farina, Brass on Fire, Judson Brown, The Crystal Lake Strikers, and Libido Funk Circus.

Live music, drinks and food area: $10 Entry. Children 12 & under are free. Active military with ID are free. Seniors $5. Entry Fee & Bar is Cashless. Credit/Debit accepted, plus all Mobile Pay options. Food vendors and Carnival accept both cash and credit.

Thurs -Saturday:12p.m. -11p.m.

Sunday:12p.m. -10p.m.

Visit thedole.org/the-fest for the full live music schedule, food vendors, sponsors, children’s activities, Cornhole Tournament sign-up, and more!

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo