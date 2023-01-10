Georgio’s Pizza of Crystal Lake Celebrates the 20th Anniversary

Georgio’s Pizza of Crystal Lake has been a staple in the community for two decades. Owner Brian Coli opened Georgio’s Chicago Pizzeria & Pub in 2002—turning his lifelong passion for pizza into a beloved local eatery. This year, Georgio’s is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a fundraiser to give back to the community that has supported it all these years.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Georgio’s Pizza of Crystal Lake held a fundraising event in which the proceeds were divided between Downtown Crystal Lake Association and the Crystal Lake Food Pantry. Fundraising was done through donations from customers and staff members and special events. In total, the celebration raised $15,000 for both organizations.

Downtown Crystal Lake Association will receive 50% of the funds raised, while the remainder 50% will be given to Crystal Lake Food Pantry, both important organizations to Coli’s heart. The money from Downtown Crystal Lake Association will help fund the revitalization of the historic house gifted by the Lucille Raue Foundation. While the funds donated to the food pantry will go towards helping support their mission of providing food assistance to local families in need.

The 20th-anniversary celebration of Georgio’s Pizza of Crystal Lake was an amazing success that impacted both organizations greatly. It was a great opportunity for the restaurant to show its appreciation for all the customers who have supported it throughout the past two decades and give back to those in need in the community.

The fundraising event has truly been held as an example of how non-profits, businesses, and organizations can come together to support their community. Georgio’s Pizza of Crystal Lake looks forward to continuing this example and celebrating more anniversaries.

