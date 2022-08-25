Trendy low bed or traditional tall bed?

Bed height can affect the overall look of your bedroom, but it’s about more than just room décor.

The height of your mattress - in addition to your bed frame - can contribute significantly to the look and function of your bedroom, not to mention your overall comfort when getting in and out of it every day.

Sleep experts say the average person usually needs a bed at a height of 25 inches (including bed frame and mattress).

The low bed trend has a minimalist look. Rather than have the mattress perched up, the bed is low to the ground. When choosing this height for your bed, you avoid needing a bed frame or box spring, and instead use a very low profile platform – or put the mattress directly on the floor. The low bed trend is popular with apartment dwellers, summer home renters, or individuals who want to have the least amount of furniture.

At the other end of the spectrum are high beds like loft beds. Loft bedrooms are positioned in an open space setup. They may look like a tree house style bedroom, but loft beds for adults are all the rage.

You commonly see loft bedrooms in studio apartments, tiny houses, or refurbished apartments in super tall spaces. The use of a loft bedroom lets you take full advantage of all of that open space above you.

Another type of high bed trend is the tall platform bed which extends your mattress higher into the air to increase the amount of storage space you have beneath your bed. This is ideal for tiny homes, apartments, or other living arrangements where you need more storage. You can also use a mattress topper to elevate your bed.

Traditional beds can also be positioned to sit high up. These beds work best in large bedrooms with high ceilings as they visually take up a lot of room. High-profile traditional beds also offer storage options underneath, but you need a dust ruffle to keep things out of sight.

