McHenry County weather outlook: It could get dangerously hot

Algonquin Ganek Municipal Center

2200 Harnish Drive 847-658-2700 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Harvard Harvard Senior Center

6817 Harvard Hills Road 815-943-2740 Monday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harvard Mercy Health Harvard Hospital

901 Grant St. 815-943-5431 24/7

Island Lake Island Lake Village Hall

3720 Greenleaf Ave. 847-526-8764 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lake in the Hills Irv Floress Safety Education Center

1109 Crystal Lake Road 847-658-5676 Call ahead

Lakemoor Lakemoor Police Department

28581 W Il Route 120 815-385-4111 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lakewood Lakewood Village Hall

2500 Lake Ave. 815-459-3025 Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Marengo Marengo City Hall

132 E. Prairie 815-568-7112 During work hours only

Marengo Marengo Park District

825 Indian Oaks Trail 815-568-5126 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Prairie Grove Prairie Grove Village Hall

3125 Barreville Road 815-455-1411 Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

McHenry McHenry City Hall

333 S. Green St. 815-363-2100 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

McHenry McHenry Township

3703 N. Richmond Road

Johnsburg, IL 815-385-5605 Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(Contact Debbie Macrito during business hours if the center is needed after 4:30 p.m.)

Port Barrington Port Barrington Community Room

75 S. Circle Ave. 847-639-7595 During work hours only

Woodstock Woodstock Public Library

414 W. Judd 815-338-0542 Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Not open until noon on first Friday of the month.)