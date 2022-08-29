Georgia woman charged with DUI in Richmond crash that killed two

A 27-year-old Georgia woman was arrested Monday after the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office charged her Friday with multiple felony driving under the influences and reckless homicide charges in connection with a 2021 Richmond crash that killed two.

Miranda A. Johnson, of Cumming, Georgia, is accused of being under the influence of cocaine when police said she drove 104 mph in a 55-mph zone and hit another vehicle, causing the death of Julie Greif and Carlos Valencia, according to the criminal complaint.

The crash occurred Sept. 29, 2021, when Johnson’s vehicle drove westbound on West Coral Road and struck 2011 Chevrolet Camaro traveling north on Route 23, according to court records and a news release at the time from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Valencia, 34, of Elgin, a passenger in Johnson’s vehicle, and Greif, 51, of Marengo, who was the only occupant of the Camaro, later died from their injuries.

Greif was “well known for her bartending skills at (Niko’s) Red Mill, (Niko’s) Supper Club and also at (Clasen’s Tavern) in Union,” her obituary states. “She was an avid supporter of the ASPCA, loved to camp and travel, was known for her canning skills and enjoyed photography. Julie cherished the times she got to talk for hours to her family on the phone and she never skipped a family event.”

Johnson, identified at the time as being from Rockford, was also taken to the hospital.

Johnson is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI involving death, two counts of reckless homicide, two counts of aggravated reckless driving resulting in death and one count of speeding more than 35 mph over the limit.

The most serious charges are Class 2 felonies, which can carry sentences of three to seven years in prison.