State Rep. Suzanne Ness to hold Town Hall via Zoom March 3

Encouraging residents from northwest Illinois communities to share their thoughts on top issues, state Rep. Suzanne Ness will host a virtual town hall from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, via Zoom, to discuss Illinois Gov JB Pritzker’s annual budget proposal.

“I believe in meeting people where they are, and my goal is to make this town hall as accessible as possible so I can hear diverse perspectives and opinions from constituents,” Ness said. “With the governor’s budget plans now public, it’s essential that I connect with the community to pinpoint our greatest needs as we move into budget negotiations.”

A Q&A session will follow the town hall. Registration is required by emailing info@repsnessil66.com; more information and links are available at Ness’s website: repsnessil66.com.

Ness, a Crystal Lake Democrat, is the state representative for the 66th House District, which covers parts of McHenry and Kane counties. She is unopposed in the March 17 Democratic primary and will face Republican challenger Laurie Parman in November.