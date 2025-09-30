Algonquin 1st town in Illinois to offer tele-health services; residents must opt out to avoid monthly $6 fee

Algonquin residents now have access to tele-health services that aim to increase healthcare access in an optional program through the village for a $6 add-on to residents’ monthly utility bill.

A contract for the service with Tap Telehealth, part of Dallas-based MD Health Pathways, was approved by the Algonquin Village Board earlier this month after a public hearing in August.

Residents can try out the services for free until the end of October. But if residents do not want to pay for the program, they will need to opt out before the December billing cycle or within 30 days of being billed. A form to opt out is available on the village’s website at algonquin.org/telehealth. Residents can opt out at any time.

Starting in December, the $6 monthly fee will be added to residents’ utility bill under the line item “telehealth services,” according to a village news release.

The new program is designed to improve health access for residents. Algonquin residents can use the service, called Text a Physician, to connect with licensed medically professionals remotely through text, phone call or video call.

The program allows unlimited “visits” with no copays or insurance required. All residents with a utility account are eligible, no matter their age, insurance coverage or whether they are covered by Medicaid or Medicare, according to the Tap Telehealth website. The $6-per-month plan provides services for up to 10 members in an household.

Tele-health is best used for “everyday urgent issues” like colds, the flu, infections, minor injuries, skin concerns and medication needs, according to Tap Telehealth. The service also provides mental health support, preventive health guidance, referrals and prescriptions. It is not intended for emergency care.

Residents can try out the service by texting 214-305-8513 to speak with a physician between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., seven days a week.

The cost is not a tax, and no taxpayer funding is involved, according to the release. The fee is a “100% pass-through,” meaning every dollar goes directly to the tele-health provider.

Initiating the program is a response to McHenry and Kane county health assessments, which “noted that residents face challenges accessing timely and affordable healthcare due to issues such as transportation, cost, and provider availability,” according to Algonquin’s release.

“This program represents an important step toward addressing barriers to healthcare in our community,” Village President Debby Sosine said in the release. “By negotiating a free trial period, we are giving residents the chance to experience the service at no cost and decide for themselves whether it is a good fit for their household.”

Tap Telehealth ensures that no patient data will be sold or shared with the village, according to village documents.

The rate is set to increase to $9 per month after the initial three-year contract with the village, according to village documents. If the village continues with the company after five years, the monthly rate could be adjusted based on inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index, with a cap at 5%.

The company has been making its rounds to nearby municipalities trying to make its mark in Illinois, including Marengo, Pingree Grove and Fox River Grove, though Algonquin is said to be the first to sign up.

Cary’s Village Board heard a presentation from MD Health Pathways in July.

About 17 cities in Texas and South Carolina are participating in this “newer” program, MD Health Pathways Brian Davis said to the Cary village board in July.

“This is a program that essentially puts a doctor in everyone’s pocket,” he said.

For prescriptions, the average cost for non-insured patients is $12, Davis said. The company partners with Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs to get discounted medicine. For insurance holders, going to the pharmacy is “business as usual,” he said.

All tele-health doctors are licensed within the state, he said.

For more information about the TAP telehealth program in Algonquin, including details on enrollment, the opt-out process and frequently asked questions, visit algonquin.org/telehealth or text 214-305-8513 during the free trial period.