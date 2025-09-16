Elgin man released from custody after alleged crime spree prompting police alert in Algonquin area

Officers had to give the suspect in a string of crimes in the Algonquin area two doses of Narcan when he was found unresponsive in a backyard, McHenry County Judge Jeffrey Altman said.

Alfonso Garcia-Juache, 25, of Elgin, was released from McHenry County jail custody Saturday morning pending his Oct. 15 preliminary court appearance. Garcia-Juache is charged with felony counts of residential burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and theft.

According to a release from Algonquin police, the incidents started before 7:50 a.m. Thursday, when a resident on Hayes Road woke up to find a man, later identified as Garcia-Juache, entering the man’s bedroom. Garcia-Juache then allegedly fled the home in the resident’s 2013 Ford F-150 pickup. Its keys had been on the kitchen table, according to the release.

A second report of criminal damage to property then came from Fox River Drive, where Garcia-Juache is believed to have attempted to enter a property forcibly, breaking a yard gate latch and a window screen.

Finally, he was allegedly caught on security cameras at a home on Kingston Place near Algonquin. There, he can be seen taking a pair of Hoka gym shoes from an outdoor shoe rack, according to the criminal complaint.

The suspect fled the scene and was pursued by a neighbor on foot to the area of Gaslight and Springhill drives – where he was later found laying behind bushes, drifting in and out of consciousness, according to authorities. Garcia-Juache was taken to Northwestern Hospital Huntley for treatment.

Investigators were unable to find any criminal history for Garcia-Juache, Altman said, adding the defendant did appear to “abuse intoxicating substances.” Narcan is used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

In releasing Garcia-Juache as his court case proceeds, the judge ordered him to stay away from the addresses involved in the allegations; not to use alcohol, marijuana or any other substances; and to submit to random drug screens.