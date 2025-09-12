Elgin man accused of entering Algonquin home, stealing truck; attempting to enter 2nd house

A 25-year-old Elgin man is suspected in a string of incidents that began early Thursday morning when authorities said he entered an Algonquin home through an unlocked sliding door and stole a truck.

The man, later identified as Alfonso Garcia-Juache, was charged with residential burglary, a Class 1 felony; attempted possession of a stolen vehicle; criminal damage to property; and theft of an item not exceeding $500, according to McHenry County court records. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Once inside the home, the suspect “rummaged through cabinets,” stole personal belongings and fled in the resident’s vehicle, a news release from the Algonquin Police said.

A man of the same description was seen later that morning on home security cameras shoeless, wearing a green wig, peering into windows and attempting to open sliding glass doors of another home near Algonquin, the owner of that home told the Northwest Herald. He said no one was home at the time, but his security system alerted him at work.

The homeowner also said his security footage showed the man putting on a pair of his shoes that were on a rack outside the home, walking around and closing himself inside a shed for about seven minutes. He exited the shed, which housed equipment including a chainsaw, holding a purple sex toy, the homeowner said.

The incidences prompted an alert from Algonquin police advising people to avoid the area of Spring Hill Drive and Gaslight

Police said they responded to the first incident at 7:50 a.m. at a home for a report of a residential burglary and theft of a vehicle, according to a news release from Algonquin Police Department.

The resident there told police they were awakened by a male, “who had entered the home through an unlocked sliding door, rummaged through cabinets and drawers and removed a set of car keys from the kitchen table.” The resident told police that the man then stole the family’s 2013 Ford F-150.

As police reported to this first incident, a second report was made of criminal damage to a nearby residence. It is suspected to have been caused “by an attempt to force entry into the residence,” police said. Police said Friday they did not yet know if these two incidents were related.

Then, at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address outside Algonquin, for a report of a theft of items from a backyard, an incident caught on the homeowner’s security camera.

The suspected offender “fled the scene and was pursued by neighbors to the area of Gaslight Drive and Springhill Drive,” police said.

After being alerted by his security cameras, the homeowner who was at work called his neighbor Brandon Weinhammer and said “someone suspicious” was walking around his property.

Weinhammer told the Northwest Herald that he and another man walked over to the house. He didn’t immediately see anyone, but when he did, he ran after him and the “guy ran away,” he said.

Weinhammer said he chased him on foot into nearby Gaslight West subdivision. The man ran into tall grass where eventually he dropped to the ground. Weinhammer said he called the homeowner and said, “I got him.” Weinhammer said he dropped a location pin on Google Maps and stayed nearby until police arrived.

Algonquin police and sheriff’s deputies who responded found the Ford F-150, allegedly stolen from the first incident, parked nearby, police said.

Police said the 25-year-old man was found on the ground in bushes behind a residence in the 1200 block of Springhill Drive.

He was “going in and out of consciousness and appeared to be suffering from an unknown medical emergency,” police said. He was placed on a stretcher and given oxygen.

Weinhammer said the man was appeared to be wearing a woman’s bra and shirt and shoes belonging to Weinhammer’s neighbor. Weinhammer said he also saw the purple sex toy drop from the man’s pocket.

Police said the suspect was taken to Northwestern Medicine in Huntley for medical treatment, where he remained Friday.

“It’s an invasion of privacy,” said the homeowner, whose property is on two acres and set back from the street. “You don’t have that feeling of feeling safe at home. We have great locks on our doors, everything is very theft proof, great security system at the house, which worked.”