Police: Upset she was divorcing his son, Ogle County man killed daughter-in-law at Schaumburg hotel

A 76-year-old man fatally shot his daughter-in-law during a wedding at a Schaumburg hotel Friday because he was upset she planned to divorce his son, police said Sunday.

Roland Schmidt, of Stillman Valley in Ogle County, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing Christine Moyer, 45, authorities said.

According to Schaumburg police, officers called to the Schaumburg Marriott Hotel on Martingale Road at about 10:15 p.m. found Moyer near the front entrance suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Moyer, of Galena, Ohio, was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she later was pronounced dead, officials said.

Schmidt was subdued on the ground by a citizen and turned over to officers, police said. A firearm was recovered from the scene and secured, according to police.

Detectives later determined Moyer and Schmidt were attending a wedding at the hotel Friday, authorities said. As Moyer left the building at about 10 p.m., Schmidt followed her outside, approached her and shot her in the head, police allege.

“Through the investigation, it was discovered, Schmidt was upset with Moyer over divorce paperwork which was filed against his son,” Schaumburg police said in a news release Sunday.

Schmidt is scheduled for a detention hearing Monday at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.

