Owner of new store in Crystal Lake hopes to teach community ‘the ABCs of CBD’

CBD will not get you high.

That is among the first things new business owner Bob Hogue tells customers to help clarify what’s in the products at his Crystal Lake shop.

Hogue hopes to start a series of classes this year, called “the ABCs of CBD,” on health and wellness at his store, Cannawerx CBD and Wellness Solutions.

“There’s a lot of misconceptions about CBD,” Hogue said. “I want to educate the public. With wellness in general, l don’t think people take care of themselves as much as they should.”

Hogue’s store, Cannawerx, opened at 650 Terra Cotta Avenue, Unit 106, this past October; Hogue, a former Army veteran, said he was inspired to open up his shop in part after seeing how CBD products helped some of his fellow veterans in their daily lives.

Bob Hogue, owner of Cannawerx in Crystal Lake, is hoping to start up health and wellness classes at some point this year. (Aaron Dorman)

Hogue said he was surprised to find that his strongest initial customer base are older residents looking for pain relievers and sleep aids; others have come in looking for products to help with muscle recovery after starting new gym routines, Hogue said.

Hogue expressed caution in touting the benefits of CBD too explicitly. Most CBD products are unregulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration – save for one drug that helps with seizures – and can’t be marketed as a dietary supplement.

The FDA released a statement on Jan. 26 saying the agency hopes to work with Congress on a new regulatory framework to deal with CBD products.

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is derived from a part of hemp, a form of cannabis that doesn’t contain more than 0.3% of Tetrahydrocannabinol the psychoactive chemical in marijuana.

Personally, Hogue says he believes strongly in the benefits of the CBD products he sells at his store, which include CBD-infused coffee, CBD oils and gummies, calming products for pets and topical creams.

Still, Hogue cautioned that “you really have to do your research” on products and vendors, suggesting customers only trust products that are third-party tested or have a certificate of analysis that lists ingredients.

Cannawerx also sells wellness products like shakti mats and acupressure pillows.

For information about the store and its products, go to cannawerxcbd.com.