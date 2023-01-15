CASA of McHenry County delivers gifts to 195 children in foster care

Volunteer advocates from CASA of McHenry County donated gifts to 195 children in foster care in the lead-up to Christmas.

Each child completed a wish list with three “needs” and three “wants,” which included details like the child’s favorite color, sports team and shoe size. Donors purchased all six items on every child’s list and CASA volunteers delivered the gifts to each child.

CASA volunteers are assigned to a single case involving children who have suffered abuse or neglect, according to a news release. The volunteer gets to know the child and advocates for his or her needs through a report to the juvenile court. The advocate is often the only constant adult in the child’s life throughout the case.

Interested individuals can attend and upcoming informational session at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21, March 22 and April 13 on Zoom. Registration can be completed at casamchenrycounty.org/nextsteps.