Wonder Lake man pleads not guilty to producing, possessing child pornography

A 62-year-old Wonder Lake man pleaded not guilty Friday to 10 counts of child pornography.

James N. Nicholas, of the 6700 block of Giant Oaks Drive, is charged with four counts of producing child pornography of a person younger than 13, Class X felonies, and six counts of possessing child pornography, according to the indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Class X felonies carry up to 30 years in prison on each conviction. If convicted on these most serious charges he also would be required to register as a sex offender for life. He also could be required to pay between $2,000 and $100,000 in fines, Judge Michael Coppedge told Nicholas during his arraignment Friday.

Nicholas is accused of reproducing child pornography involving a child he should have known was under the age of 13 in June 2019, the indictment states. He is also accused of possessing in August images of children under the age of 13 and another image a child under the age of 18, according to the indictment.

Nicholas was arrested in October and has since been released from the McHenry County jail on $100,000 bond. He need to post 10%, or $10,000, to be released. He is due back in court Jan. 20.