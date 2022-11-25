Georgio’s Pizza donates proceeds from 20th anniversary celebration

Georgio’s Pizza of Crystal Lake celebrated its 20th anniversary by raising $15,000 to be divided between the Downtown Crystal Lake Association and Crystal Lake Food Pantry.

Owner Brian Coli opened Georgio’s Chicago Pizzeria & Pub in 2022 to share his passion for authentic, Chicago-style pizza. According to a news release, his passion started when he was five years old, when his dad would bring him to a friend’s pizza place and allow him to play with the dough and make his own pizza.

Georgio’s Chicago Pizzeria & Pub has two locations, 75 E. Woodstock St. in Crystal Lake and in The Arboretum of South Barrington at 100 W. Higgins Road, and is looking to expand to a third location, the release states.

Coli chose to donate to the Downtown Crystal Lake Association and Crystal Lake Food Pantry because they are “two local organizations that are near to our hearts,” he said in the release.

Georgio’s Pizza of Crystal Lake celebrated its 20th anniversary by raising $15,000 to be divided between the Downtown Crystal Lake Association and Crystal Lake Food Pantry at its anniversary party on Nov. 7, 2022 at its 75 E. Woodstock St. location. (Provided by Dobbe Marketing & PR)

“The Downtown Crystal Lake Association because they do so much to help small businesses in Crystal Lake and make our downtown a special place to visit, and the Crystal Lake Food Pantry because no one should go hungry, and we’re passionate about feeding our community and helping in the fight against food insecurity,” he continued.

Lynn Reckamp, executive director of Downtown Crystal Lake Main Street said, she and her board have discussed using some of the funds to update the historic house gifted to the organization by the Lucille Raue Foundation. More than 100 years old, the building needs updating.

Crystal Lake Food Pantry executive director Jeff Pal said the nonprofit has had a longtime partnership with Georgio’s.

“They have donated frozen pizzas to the Food Pantry for many years and been very generous,” Pal said in the release. “This $7,500 donation at this time of year is appreciated and valued. We can help many people who face food insecurity.”

For more information on Georgio’s Chicago Pizzeria & Pub, go to georgiospizza.com or find it on Facebook or Instagram.