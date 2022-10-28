VFW Post 4600 ‘drafting new policies’ after hosting Proud Boys founder last week

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4600, 3002 IL-120, in McHenry, on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Local leadership within both the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4600, and the regional VFW District 5 will be holding a meeting Wednesday night to determine steps forward after the post hosted an event featuring the founder of the Proud Boys last week. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )