Elgin man charged with attempted murder of two men at a Huntley home, still at-large

Investigators still are searching for an Elgin man accused of shooting two men Monday morning at a home in Huntley, Huntley Deputy Police Chief Linda Hooten said Friday afternoon.
The two Huntley men, ages 58 and 29, are related to each other. They were shot at a home in the 11800 block of Cape Cod Lane at 4:20 a.m. Monday. By Monday night, the 58-year-old was out of surgery, and the younger man was listed in stable condition, Hooten said.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally announced he approved charges against Lewis C. McCracken, 27, of the 200 block of Villa Street in Elgin.
McCracken is charged with four counts of attempted murder, Class X felonies; aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony; and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony, Huntley police said.
When McCracken is taken into custody, he will be held on a $750,000 bond, authorities said.
The investigation has involved Huntley, Elgin and Bartlett police, as well as the McHenry County Major Investigations Assistance Team.
McCracken has been said to be driving a white four-door sedan and may have been involved in a carjacking in Bartlett on Monday, police said. Residents in the Wing Pointe subdivision were asked to review doorbell and security cameras from the early-morning hours that day for any footage that might assist in the investigation, Hooten said.
McCracken is known to law enforcement in Kane and DuPage counties, according to documents filed in those counties’ courthouses and police.
In DuPage County on Tuesday, a warrant was issued for his arrest on active charges filed Feb. 10 out of Naperville related to a violation of bail bond, a Class 2 felony; possession of marijuana between 100 and 500 grams; driving with expired license plates; and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to documents filed in the DuPage County courthouse.
In a separate active DuPage County case out of West Chicago filed Jan. 28, he is charged with being a felon in possession or use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to documents in the DuPage County courthouse.
An Elgin police spokesman confirmed Tuesday that McCracken is well-known to his department, with arrests and prison terms going back 10 years.
According to Kane County court records, in 2012, McCracken, then 17, was charged with armed violence, possession of a stolen firearm and marijuana charges. According to media reports, McCracken was identified as the person who bought a handgun stolen from a Huntley home a few days earlier. Police and a parole office found the gun upon searching the home, according to reports.
McCracken received a five-year prison sentence on that case as part of a plea agreement to the weapons charge, according to Kane County records.
McCracken also pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in 2017 and received a seven-year prison sentence.
That arrest stemmed from an April 2016 home invasion incident in which McCracken and a resident fought over a gun. McCracken was shot in the struggle, according to media reports.