Former Lake County prosecutor admits to providing alcohol to underaged girl

A former Lake County prosecutor pleaded guilty Friday to charges alleging he bought alcohol for an underaged girl he was with in a Woodstock motel in 2020, according to court documents filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Javaron D. Buckley Sr., 34, of the 1200 block of N. Wheeling Road in Mount Prospect, waved his right to trial which would have begun Monday and pleaded guilty to giving or selling liquor to a minor, and authorizing/being responsible for alcohol being consumed by a minor, Class A misdemeanors, according to court documents.

McHenry County Judge Tiffany Davis set Aug. 5 for sentencing. The charges carry maximum sentences of 364 days in jail and $10,000 in fines but he also can receive supervision or probation.

Buckley is accused of buying Hennessy and Coca-Cola and giving it to a female who was under the age of 21 while at the Best Western Hotel in Woodstock, according to documents filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

“We are going to do everything to try and get him the best outcome possible,” said Buckley’s attorney David Stepanich.

After leaving the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, Buckley worked with Donahue and Walsh in McHenry.

In court on Friday, Ed Donahue said, “He has no business being an attorney.”