Volleyball: Crystal Lake South rallies for FVC win over Prairie Ridge

Crystal Lake South’s Gabby Wire (left) and Bobbi Wire play the ball against Prairie Ridge on Tuesday at Crystal Lake South High School in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

“It was scary at first, but I think the girls have really helped me develop more as a player. When it’s game day, I’m not worried anymore, I’m more excited now.”

— Bobbi Wire, Crystal Lake South freshman